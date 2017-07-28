By the book: Alive Leisure join forces with Norfolk County FA in King’s Lynn

Alive Leisure are joining forces with Norfolk County FA to run football courses and Continued Professional Development (CPD) events.

The partnership will see Alive Lynnsport become Norfolk FA’s official Workforce Education Venue of West Norfolk and launched on Wednesday on their new multi-use pitch.

Alive Lynnsport Pictured Norfolk Referee 's Left Andrew Wilson and David Smith at the new Astro Turf Pitch

Immediately after the launch Norfolk FA began their first Football Workforce Education Programme event at Alive Lynnsport – a Referee CPD session.

Other courses they will be running at Alive Lynnsport include The FA Level 1 Award in Coaching Football, The FA Referee Course, FA Safeguarding, FA Emergency Aid and various FA CPD events. These courses will be situated on the Alive Lynnsport multi-use pitches, 3G and the meeting rooms.

To enrol or find out more information on the courses on offer with Norfolk FA, please visit NorfolkFA.com/Courses

Alive Leisure’s director of business development, Tommy Goode, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Norfolk FA to develop the football workforce for West Norfolk utilising the fantastic facilities we have at Alive Lynnsport.

Alive Lynnsport Pictured Norfolk Referee David Smith in his 50th year as a football ref.

“Norfolk FA are an exceptional county FA and we are very excited about what this partnership can bring to our West Norfolk community.”

Norfolk County FA chairman, Michael Banham, said: “Alive Lynnsport is one of the leading sport venues in Norfolk and I’m delighted to be able to announce that we will be working together moving forward.

“Through this collaboration, Norfolk FA will have consistent access to top class facilities in the west of the County which will ensure we continue to maintain the high standards of course delivery within our Football Workforce Education Programme.”