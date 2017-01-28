Cameron nets treble for Dersingham Rovers against West Winch

Mid Norfolk Youth League U15

Dersingham Rovers 6

West Winch 1

Credit must go to both teams who produced a good entertaining game on a very cold day.

Rovers changed their team around purely for tactical reasons and the new system worked well with the home side running out comfortable winners.

Rovers took the lead early on with a well taken goal by Will Woodhouse but were soon pegged back when Winch equalised due to sloppy defending by Dersingham.

However this seemed to wake the home team up who then produced some of their best football to take a lead at half-time.

The second half was well controlled by Rovers who scored more goals and looked sound at the back.

Rovers goals came from Cameron Smeaton (3), Woodhouse (2) and Jack McGee.

Man of the match for the Rovers was Cam Smeaton who relished his role as centre forward with an excellent performance, with Luke Bolderstone also deserving a mention.