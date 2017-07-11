Canaries visit for opening King’s Lynn Town FC friendly

King’s Lynn Town kick-off their pre-season schedule when they host a Norwich City under-23 side at The Walks tomorrow (7.30pm).

Linnets manager Ian Culverhouse is likely to play a different side in either half for the opening test of the summer.

Culverhouse said: “I want to have a good look at everyone in our first three or four friendlies.

“Players won’t be thrown in for full games, they will all get a set amount of minutes and that will be built up over the next few games.

“We’ve got a set pattern of play and it’s also about working on the formation to suit the players.

“Injuries and suspensions can sometimes dictate what formation you play but I know the way I want us to go forward.”

Culverhouse also confirmed the appointment of goalkeeping coach Nathan Nicholls, from GK Academy, who will work with the club’s goalkeeping staff.

Former physio Phil Ward, who announced he was stepping down a fortnight ago, is also helping the club with the recruitment of a new physio for the coming season.