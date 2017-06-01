Canary call as King’s Lynn Town host Norwich City plus Ipswich Town in summer

King’s Lynn Town will come up against championship opposition in two of their home pre-season friendlies this summer.

The Linnets will host Norwich City on Wednesday, July 12, before Ipswich Town head to The Walks on Wednesday, July 26.

Both sides are likely to provide a strong challenge for Ian Culverhouse’s side.

The Canaries appointed Daniel Farke as their new boss last week, while the Blues are managed by Mick McCarthy. The Norwich City XI, is expected to be largely made up from the Championship club’s under-23 squad.

Norwich City last brought a team to The Walks in 2010, which attracted a gate 1,456, whilst Ipswich visited for the testimonial games of Keith Rudd and Mick Wright back in 1980 and the late Chris Watts seven years later.

Other friendlies include trips to two Evo-Stik North Division One South sides - Stamford (July 15) and Peterborough Sports (July 22), the latter newly-promoted from the United Counties League.

Pre-season rounds off with Gorleston visiting The Walks (July 29) and then a trip to Lowestoft Town (August 5).

Price for the home friendlies are set at £10 for adults, £8 concessions and £4 for 12 to 18-year-olds, with grandstand seating an additional £1.

A package for all three home fixtures is available at £25 for adults, £20 concessions and £10 for 12 to 18-year-olds.

Tickets are now available to buy at: www.kltown.co.uk

Linnets boss Culverhouse is expected to reveal the first of several summer signings over the next few days.

It looks set to be a busy close season of recruitment for the Lynn boss following a number of departures since he took over in the hot seat.

Defender Jordan Yong, who announced his departure at the weekend, has put pen-to-paper for Corby Town until he flies out to play professionally in Malaysia in December.

Yong joined the likes of Dan Quigley, Lee Stevenson, Lee Smith, Kurtis Revan and Jacek Zielonka through the exit door at the club.

Culverhouse, who has been linked with a string of players since the end of the last campaign, said: “We’ve got a few irons in the fire but at this time of the year players don’t like to commit too early.

“You’ve got to play the game but we’re close on a couple that we just need to dot the Is and cross the Ts, so it’s getting there.”