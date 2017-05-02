Captain fantastic Clunan dominates King’s Lynn Town FC awards

Captain Michael Clunan dominated the King’s Lynn Town FC end of season presentations on Saturday.

The awards took place at The Walks after the Reserves’ final home game of the 2016/17 campaign.

Clunan, who was made skipper by new team boss Ian Culverhouse at the beginning of the year, scooped four awards including the manager’s Player of the Year accolade.

The awards ceremony capped a good day all round for Lynn as their reserve team won their final Thurlow Nunn League First Division game of the season 2-0 over Whitton United.

The fans responded to the ‘pay as you want’ initiative for this fixture with a bumper attendance of 245, more than double the season average for the Reserves, and exceeded manager Robbie Back’s pre-match target of 200.

The clean-sheet result means Lynn’s second string finish a respectable 10th out of 21 in the table with a positive goal difference of +14.

Saturday’s game was a useful warm up for the Reserves before their Thurlow Nunn League First Division Cup final against Wisbech St Mary at Dereham on Friday.

Roll of honour

Chairman’s Player of the Year (PoY): Ryan Fryatt.

Friends Of The Linnets (FOTL) first team PoY: Michael Clunan.

FOTL Reserve team PoY: Luke Pearson.

FOTL Under 18s PoY: Kieren Shipp.

FOTL Ladies PoY: Albany Hodgson.

Young PoY: Kieren Shipp.

First team manager’s PoY: Michael Clunan.

First team players’ PoY: Michael Clunan.

First team supporters’ PoY (Maurice Ebbs Memorial Trophy): Alex Street.

First team Double G PoY: Michael Clunan.

Reserves managers’ PoY: Eoin McQuaid.

Reserves players PoY: Nathan Daw.

Reserves supporters’ PoY: Luke Pearson.

Reserves K&J Chase PoY: Jack Frohawk.

Reserves Double G PoY: Eion McQuaid.

Under 18s supporters’ Player of Year: Charlie Congreve.

Under 18s manager’s PoY: Callum South.

Under 18s PoY: Dan Harvey.