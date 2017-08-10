Carter notches brace for Swaffham Res vs Attleborough

Have your say

Good pre-season preparation came for Swaffham Town Reserves, Sam Carter getting both goals in their 2-1 win over Attleborough Res.

The Reserves wait until Tuesday to start their Hadley & Ottaway Anglian Combination Division Three campaign, at Hingham Athletic.

The Under 18 Pedlars started their Thurlow Nunn Youth League season last night at home to Fakenham Town.

TNL North Division fixtures for the rest of the month, Wednesday: Fakenham Town v Sheringham.

West Division, Wednesday: King’s Lynn Town v Peterborough Sports.

Monday, Aug 21: Peterborough N’n Star v Downham Town. Tuesday, Aug 22: Wisbech St Mary v King’s Lynn T.