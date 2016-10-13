Castle Acre Swifts Reserves edged out

Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

Yaxham are third in Division Two after a convincing 9-1 home win over Bowthorpe Rovers and are closely followed by Brandon Town Res who beat Castle Acre Swifts Res by the odd goal of three.

Swifts are in seventh spot. In the other match, Bridgham Utd picked up three points with a 2-1 win at Tacolneston Res.

Marham Wanderers are the highest-placed local team as they lie third in Division One.

Mattishall A are back on top of Division Three following the highest score of the day in their 13-0 home win over Morley Village Res.

They lead Redgrave Rangers on goal difference after Redgrave’s 3-1 win over Narborough Res.

Rockland Utd Res are third after their 8-0 home win over Necton Res.

There were four successes in the second round of the Norfolk Junior Cup.

Billingford beat Freethorpe from Division 3 of the Anglian Combination 2-0 while Gressenhall enjoyed a comprehensive 8-1 win over Mariners. Morley Village ran out 4-1 winners over Cromer Adult and Youth and North Elmham beat Taverham by the odd goal of three.