Castle Acre Swifts Reserves triumph in Norfolk Primary cup to reach semi-final

Barnes Print Central and South Norfolk League

By John Turner

The C&SNL had a good day in the quarter-finals of the Norfolk Primary Cup.

As a result, the league will have three representatives in the semi-finals. Castle Acre Swifts Reserves beat Caister A 6-2.

Meanwhile, in an all-Central and South Norfolk League encounter, Hingham Athletic Res beat Tacolneston Res 5-1.

The match between Dereham Taverners and Longham was abandoned early in the second half following an injury to the Longham goalkeeper.

In the Norfolk Junior Cup, Morley Village travelled to UEA and were beaten 4-0.

The Division One leaders Tacolneston won 7-0 at Rockland Utd, and have stretched their lead at the top of the table to 12 points after Billingford were held to a 2-2 draw at Marham Wanderers.

Sporle ran up the highest score of the day in beating Shipdham 11-2 and North Elmham gained quick revenge for last week’s defeat by Mulbarton Wanderers A, beating them 3-1.

Redgrave Rangers are back on top of Division 3 after beating Necton Res 3-2 and Dereham Taverners Res are up to second after a 2-1 win in a close match with Colkirk.

Former leaders Rockland Utd Res were held to a 2-2 draw by Narborough Res and are now third and Mattishall A remain fourth after their convincing 8-1 home win over Cockers.