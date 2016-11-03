Castle Acre Swifts score super Central & South Norfolk 17

Barnes Print Central & South Norfolk League

By John Turner

In the Second Round of the Ben Smith Memorial Cup, there were two large wins and two very close results. Castle Acre Swifts Reserves netted 17 without reply from Shipdham Res, while Redgrave Rangers ran out 8-0 home winners over Necton Res.

Yaxham beat Hingham Athletic Res by the odd goal in nine and Colkirk won their derby with Rampant Horse 3-2.

Morley Village will carry the league’s flag into the Norfolk Junior Cup Fourth Round after beating North Elmham 2-0.

The league leaders Tacolneston maintained their six point lead as a result of their 5-1 home win over Attleborough Town A. Marham Wanderers enjoyed an emphatic 8-1 victory over Mulbarton Wanderers A to move back into second place.

In the other match, Rockland Utd. were good value for their 4-2 home win over Shipdham.

In Division 2, leaders Dereham Taverners maintained their unbeaten record with a 7-2 win at Bar 33. Brandon Town Res. are up to 2nd after their 4-2 home success over Bowthorpe Rovers and Longham had a convincing 8-0 win over Beetley Bees. Bridgham Utd. came from 2-0 down after 4 minutes to beat Walsingham Utd. 8-3 in a match well refereed by Andrew Cornwall.

The Division 3 leaders Mattishall A lost their 100% record in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Dereham Taverners Res., a result which moves the latter up to 3rd. The new Divisional leaders on goal difference are Rockland Utd. Res. who won 3-1 at Morley Village Res. In the other match, Gressenhall Res. beat Cockers by the odd goal of five.