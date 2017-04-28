Champions Gayton secure fifth promotion in a row

Gayton United FC have secured their fifth Almary Green Anglian Combination promotion in a row.

United were presented with the Division Three trophy before Saturday’s game against Freethorpe at their Lime Kiln Road headquarters.

Chris McCullough, hon sec of the Anglian Combination, presented the trophy to Gayton captain Ashley Page. The team celebrated by completing their season with a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from James Buhlemann (2) and Joseph Malby.

Gayton finished with 20 wins and four losses from 28 games, with a goal difference of 65, and they lead by nine points from Fakenham Town Reserves, who have one game remaining.

The club’s best finish was back in the 2006-07 season when they finished fifth in Division One.

They were relegated two years later and dropped out of the Anglian Combination when the club nearly folded in 2010.

Manager Nick Malby said: “They were rescued first by Dom McCullum (now chairman) who as manager steered the club back into the Combination.

“He was followed by Chris Carter who achieved back to back promotions before leaving to join Swaffham.

“I took over at the beginning of the 2015-16 season and this is my second promotion.

“Some credit must also go to long serving secretary and treasurer, John “Boz” Barnwell; and our main sponsor, Adrian Flux, too.”

l The five-year run of success reads:

2012-13: Re-entered Anglian Combination after finishing second in NW Norfolk League;

2013-14: Promoted to Div 5 after finishing second to Mulbarton;

2014-15: Promoted to Div 4 after finishing fourth;

2015-16: Promoted to Div 3 after finishing second to Sheringham Res;

2016-17: Promoted to Div 2 as champions.