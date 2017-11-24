Chance for King’s Lynn Town to make promotion statement on their travels

League leaders King’s Lynn Town could make a huge statement in the Southern League promotion race in the next month as they prepare themselves for a string of games on their travels.

The Linnets travel to Kings Langley tomorrow before heading to Biggleswade Town on Tuesday evening.

Although Ian Culverhouse’s charges are in home action at The Walks a week on Saturday, they are then faced with trips to St Neots, Farnborough and Gosport Borough in the first fortnight of December.

With both Slough and Hereford engaged in FA Trophy action, tomorrow presents Lynn with the perfect opportunity to open up a gap at the top of the table.

Kings Langley are 21st in the league standings after losing 3-1 to Stratford Town in midweek. They have only won twice at home all season and inconsistency has been their problem.

That was evident again last Saturday when they produced a poor display against Biggleswade Town a few days after beating Bishops Stortford 4-1 at the CRY Community Stadium.

On Tuesday night, the Linnets began their defence of the Norfolk Senior Cup on with a 5-1 victory over Attleborough Town at The Walks.

Despite the Step 3 leaders fielding a much-changed side against their Step 8 visitors, the final result was never in doubt (see page 77 for report).