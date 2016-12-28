Charity football match for Cancer Research UK at Runcton Holme Social Club

A charity football match in aid of Cancer Research UK will be taking place at the Runcton Holme Social Club on Sunday, January 15.

The two teams are Willski Elite vs Bankstars Wanderers.

Kick-off time is 2pm and it is completely free to come down and watch. There will be a donations box at the venue on match day.

Organiser William Perry, known on YouTube as “Willskipezza”, explained: “I am doing this to raise money for Cancer Research UK because it is a wonderful charity who help people.

“I had to recently give up my job and my football career due to a back and hip problem but that is not going to stop me from bringing together the community involving the beautiful game.

“A lot of the players/officials have had family members who have fought the disease, for some, it was too much, but this event is a chance to remember those who have lost the fight and also the ones who are struggling with it.

“We have set the goal of raising £750. I have my own YouTube channel which has currently just over 1.5k subscribers and the manager of the opposing side also has a YouTube channel, so it is also a battle of the YouTubers and hopefully the match will be filmed and uploaded to my main channel.”

If you are unable to get there, you can donate by following the website address: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Will-Perry2