Chilvers extend unbeaten run with hard-fought win

LYNN AND DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

Division One

The game of the day took place at Marshland Smeeth where England’s Hope entertained the current league leaders Chilvers.

As expected, it was a close and hard-fought game, but Chilvers came away with the three points to extend their unbeaten run this season.

England’s Hope scored through James Dougal, but in response, Chilvers scored through Ryan Scott and Jack Johnson to take the points.

CSKA Young Boys travelled to Sutton Bridge United looking for their first points of the season, but came up against a well-organised United team.

Despite Young Boys scoring through Micah Baxter, Sutton Bridge Utd replied five times for a convincing win.

Joseph Sutton, Kurt Scott, Ben English and a brace from Jamie Griffin were enough to give Sutton Bridge United the points.

Division Two

Leaders Southery ASA continued their winning streak with a 3-0 home victory over West Lynn.

Goals from Tom Peel, Dom Howell and Simon Bird saw off the visitors, who failed to score against a well-organised Southery defence.

Shouldham are second after a hard-fought match against Gorefield at Wolf Lane.

Shouldham’s goals came from Dan Murphy and a brace from Henry Davidson were enough to take the three points, despite a two-goal reply from Matt Crawford and Jack Mockford.

March Saracens scored five against Sutton St James to record their second win of the season.

March goalscorers were Alan Irvine, Jack Stockbridge, Jay Goodall, Brett Liddy and an own goal, with Jason Hansell and Ed Pentney replying for Sutton St James.

In the last remaining fixture, bottom-of-the-table Tydd St Mary entertained a much-improved Clenchwarton Victory side and, despite strong resistance, went down 6-2 after efforts from Ryan Eagle, Harry Collison, Nath Young, Daniel Griffin and Connor Parnell.

Rhys Nichols bagged a brace for Tydd.

Long Sutton, Ingoldisthorpe, CSKA Reserves and Gaywood Athletic were not in action.