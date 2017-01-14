Clenchwarton win over Shouldham KO’s King’s Lynn League Cup holders CSKA

Lynn & District

Sunday Football League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

LEAGUE CUP GROUP STAGE

Clenchwarton clinched second place in Group A with a 6-2 win over Shouldham.

This result sees the 2015 and 2016 League Cup holders, CSKA FC, knocked out.

Shouldham took an early lead through Louis Garrett before Connor Parnell equalised moments later.

Adam Mason lobbed in to make it 2-1 to Clenchwarton before Alex Forth made it 3-1.

Dan Thiel-Ford made it 4-1 before Phil Writer pulled one back for Shouldham.

The comeback wasn’t forthcoming as Adam Archer and Alex Thaxton put the game to bed.

Clenchwarton wish to thank Shouldham for their hospitality afterwards.

CR Eastern smashed Tydd 9-0 to claim second spot in Group B.

Ryan Juby led the charge with four goals and there was a brace for Paul Moore. Nathan Branch, Ashley Prosper and an own goal completed the scoring.

Elm also ensured qualification for the League Cup KO stages with a 3-1 away win over Sutton St. James.

Joe Harrison scored for Sutton but goals from Sam Moses, Ryan Brazil and Ricky Melton ensured Elm went through behind England’s Hope in Group C.

DIVISION ONE

Maltings hosted Old White Bell and played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Kingsway.

Robbie Eves and Terry Whitwell scored for ‘Bell but a pair for Liam Somerton ensured the points were shared.

England’s Hope extended their lead at the top of Division One with a 4-0 routine win over MacMillan.

MacMillan were no pushovers but couldn’t handle the Hope firepower.

Sam Whyborn, Justin Uddin and a Michael Chow double gave England’s Hope the win.

DIVISION TWO

The only fixture to take place was at March and the visitors, Three Holes, left with a 10-2 win under their belts.

Ash Taylor scored both for March but it was nowhere near enough as Jack Brand smashed five goals of his own for Three Holes!

Dan Cowell nabbed a hat trick with goals also for Micah Baxter and Tom Hubbard.