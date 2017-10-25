Clitheroe bags brace for Tydd at Netherton Res

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

Division 1

Netherton U Res 1

Tydd SM 3

Tydd St Mary continued their fine form with a good win against a strong Netherton United Reserves side on Saturday.

Playing away at the Netherton’s Grange 3G pitch in blustery conditions, The Saints made hard work of it in the first half.

After weathering some good early Netherton pressure against the wind, the Saints finally made the breakthrough on 27 minutes.

Some good build-up play found Jake Clitheroe on the edge of the box and, using his strength, he found some space and smashed it home.

However, Netherton didn’t take this lying down and hit Tydd on the counter-attack just five minutes later to level. It remained all- square up to the break.

The Saints came out for the second half with the wind behind them but struggled for the first 15 minutes. A formation change to a 5-3-2 then changed the game.

Tydd were now competing more in the middle and they were rewarded with some good football in the 73rd minute when Stu Easey spotted the run of Tim Lowe and dinked a great ball in for him to perfectly head across the goalkeeper for 1-2.

Tydd were on top now, hit the bar and the post but still couldn’t find that elusive third goal.

The it came; Lowe turned provider in the 80th minute when his cross from the right picked out Clitheroe at the far post to nod home.

The Saints are away next weekend against Boston League side Old Doningtonians in defence of the Spalding Inter Services Trophy they have won for the past two seasons.

U14

WSM 3 G&N Amber 2

Wisbech St Mary are on the road to getting their form back.

WSM won a highly charged match over Glinton & Northborough Amber, seeing goals from Matthew Ford, Enzo Lioveri and Josh Wilkinson-Swain.

PoM: Kian Pooley.