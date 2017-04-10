Clunan’s late penalty seals King’s Lynn Town draw at Dorchester

Southern League Premier Division

Dorchester Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 1

King’s Lynn Town ended a run of three successive defeats by bringing home a point from one of their longest journeys of the season.

Michael Clunan’s late penalty cancelled out Jake Mawford’s opener for the Magpies in an uninspiring affair at The Avenue.

Linnets manager Ian Culverhouse, with an already depleted squad before the game, was forced into more changes with defender Sam Cartwright absent and Toby Hilliard injuring himself in the warm-up.

The hosts started brightly and Mawford’s flicked effort was cleared off the line by defender Conor Marshall after keeper Alexander Street misjudged the ball through.

Dangerman Tom Blair’s cross from the right was then spilled by Street, with the onrushing Mawford unable to pounce on the loose ball.

The Linnets dominated large spells of possession, but created little in terms of clear cut chances, with Ryan Harnwell going closest as he drove forward and dragged an effort wide from 20 yards.

Dorchester’s Kyle Egan brilliantly managed to keep the ball in play, before Blair’s cross was met by the thigh of target-man Phil Ormrod who guided the ball just over.

Ormro then saw his header from a Neil Martin free-kick went harmlessly over the bar.

Lynn’s best chance of the first period came close to the interval when Sam Warburton crossed for Harnwell who hit his effort wide of Shane Murphy’s post.

Soon after the restart, Mawford cut the ball back to Blair in the box who fired his left-foot effort wide of the mark.

Chances for either side continued to be few and far between with Lynn’s makeshift defence coping admirably with everything Dorchester threw at them.

Midway through the half, Nathan Walker had an opportunity for the Magpies after a floated cross from Blair found the head of the captain who wasn’t able to keep the ball down.

A lengthy stoppage saw Blair, fresh from signing a one-year contract extension for the hosts in midweek, receive treatment and the youngster was replaced by Williams.

The breakthrough came on 76 minutes when Mawford escaped and offside trap and managed to loft the ball over Street from the edge of the penalty area.

Dorchester’s joy didn’t last long though, as a foul from Toby Down gave the visitors a penalty and saw the young defender sent-off.

Linnets skipper Clunan converted with ease to make the scores level.

Walker had an opportunity to grab a winner for the hosts in the closing stages when he headed over from a Jon Vance free-kick.

Dorchester: Murphy, Egan, Martin, Bowles, Walker (capt), Down, Griggs, Vance, Ormrod, Mawford, Blair (Williams). Subs: Davis, Ayunga, Williams, Mitchell, Brookes.

Goal: Mawford 71

Booked: Vane. Sent-off: Down.

Lynn: Street, Shipp, McLeish, C. Ward, Marshall, Zielonka, Clunan, Etherington, Lennon (McQuaid), Harnwell, Warburton. Subs not used: Gaughran, Congreve.

Goal: Clunan 80.

Attendance: 356.