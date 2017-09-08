‘Come and see what we’ve got,” King’s Lynn Town boss tells scouts

Ian Culverhouse is happy to see Football League scouts in the stands eyeing up his King’s Lynn Town talent.

Rather than being worried about losing his prized assets, the Linnets manager is happy if the success of the team this season is recognised by other clubs.

Lynn have hit the ground running this season, taking 13 points from a possible 15 going into tomorrow’s home game against Stratford Town.

And the Linnets chief will be more than happy if another positive performance sees his players continue to put themselves in the shop window.

Culverhouse said: “That is what we want. We’d love scouts to come and fill the place, that is what it is all about.

“We give them the platform and they go and produce.”

Defenders Cameron Norman and Frazer Blake Tracy – two of Culverhouse’s summer acquisitions – have already caught the eye of many, while striker Leon Mettam is displaying the kind of form that terrorised defences during his title-winning season at Worksop Town.

Culverhouse said: “I have two outstanding full-backs who love to get forward and get on the ball.

“It is all about delivering balls in and they have done that superbly – they get further forward more than I ever did, that’s for sure!

“They are doing fantastic and again they will get better and better and it bodes well for this football club, it really does.”

Culverhouse is also learning to deal with the high expectation level, which is par for the course with the managerial hot seat at The Walks.

“The expectation level has gone through the roof,” admitted Culverhouse.

“The reality is we are a whole new team and it will take time.

“We finished 13th in the league last year and now all of a sudden we are expected to win the league and walk it.

“It is not going to happen overnight, it really isn’t.

“We have to be there or thereabouts around about Christmas time and then, as in any league, come January, February that is when the season starts.

“As long as we are in this position and can really give it some force after Christmas, then we will do.”

Earlier this week, the club announced that Dion Frary had joined Dereham Town on a month’s loan to get more game time.

Frary joined Lynn in June from Dereham for a £650 fee and was placed on a two-year contract.

But competition for places has limited him to the one first team appearance as substitute.

He joins Matt Castellan who joined the Magpies on loan at the beginning of the season.

On the loan deal, Culverhouse told the club’s website: “Dion is a young talent and he needs game time, so hopefully a month at Dereham and playing more regularly will help the lad get him sharp and some much needed time on the pitch.”

n A coach has been arranged for the FA Cup game at Nuneaton on Saturday, September 16.

The coach will leave The Walks at 11am and will depart Nuneaton at 5.30pm.

Cost is £15 per person. To book, please contact Zoe Sandle on 07887 757704.

Money is to be paid to Barry Fysh in the cafe before Saturday’s game against Stratford Town.

Thanks to club sponsor David Yallop, from Yallop Roofing, who has helped with the cost of the coach.