Come on you Linnets as FA Cup fever comes to King’s Lynn

Lynn will be hit by FA Cup fever this weekend when the town’s football club hope to move a step nearer drawing a big fish and a place in the national spotlight.

Tomorrow, the Linnets host Alfreton Town in the Third Qualifying Round of the world’s most prestigious cup competition.

Victory for the club would leave them just one step away from a possible meeting with the likes of Sheffield United, Peterborough United, Coventry City and Bolton Wanderers in the First Round Proper.

The last time the Linnets reached such a lucrative stage was back in 2006/07, when a crowd of 5,444 packed into The Walks to see Lynn lose 2-0 to Oldham Athletic.

To mark the build up to Saturday’s big tie, a replica FA Cup, provided by King’s Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve, did the rounds of several West Norfolk schools, businesses and sports teams.

Reserve team boss Robbie Back said: “As a football club we should be doing more in the community, so with it being a big cup game we thought it gave us the ideal opportunity to do that.

“The kids loved having their pictures taken with the cup, as did some of the adults, and we also handed out flyers for the game as well.

“We hope many of these children and their parents will come along to the game against Alfreton and beyond that.

“The main aim of doing this was to help raise the profile of the football club, especially in the school’s, and Saturday’s tie.

“We want the community to feel a part of King’s Lynn Town Football Club and in the future we hope to get a couple of the players to go into the schools and do some coaching sessions.”

Continuing the community theme, footballers from The Wootton’s under-9s and Dersingham under-8s will be mascots at the Alfreton game.

For a big match preview of Saturday’s game, where the winning team will receive £7,500 in prize money, turn to page 110.