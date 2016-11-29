Competition is fierce as King’s Lynn Town march on in this season’s FA Trophy

FA Trophy Third

Qualifying Round

King’s Lynn Town 1

St Ives Town 0

‘Players knocking on the door’ is a term often used in football.

But King’s Lynn Town manager Gary Setchell is happy to have that problem if it means his side continue their rich vein of form on the pitch.

Competition for places is now strong in the Linnets’ camp as the club celebrated making it through to the First Round proper of the FA Trophy.

An early goal from midfielder Michael Clunan and another clean sheet paved the way for King’s Lynn Town to make it six wins on the bounce.

Setchell said: “Now we’ve got competition for places, I’ve got players running around like mad men.

“I’ve had players turning up all season knowing that they are in the side, but now I’ve got a few in the changing room not sure if they are playing or not.

“That’s a good problem for me to have and also the football club as we can now rotate players if we want to.”

Saturday’s all-important goal arrived 12 minutes in, courtesy of another piece of magic from Ryan Hawkins.

Hawkins delivered a delicious cross from the right, which was only half-cleared by Saints’ goalkeeper Tim Trebes into the path of Clunan, who volleyed home smartly.

Manager Gary Setchell said: “We didn’t play anywhere near our best, but we stuck to our task well.

“I think we just about deserved the win and it was a game which we would have probably lost six weeks ago.

“We kept the ball well but we didn’t make full use of the pitch. Our goal probably went against us because the longer the game went on, the more we went into cruise control which is very dangerous.

“We’ve probably played better in some of the games we’ve been booed off than we did today when we were clapped off.”

Lynn had appeals for a penalty waved away after Kurtis Revan was grounded, while Sam Warburton forced Trebes into a block with his legs and Sam Gaughran headed over when well placed.

St Ives’ best two chances of finding an equaliser fell the way of Josh Dawkin after the interval.

A minute into the second period, Dawkin was foiled by a fine save by Alex Street from a tight angle.

But the Saints’ big opportunity of earning themselves a replay was wasted 10 minutes from time when the same player found himself one-on-one with Street only to guide his effort wide of the target.

Lynn: Street, Hawkins (Zielonka 85), Yong, Gaughran, Quigley, Smith (Emmington 90), M. Clunan, Stevenson (McWilliams 65), Hilliard, Revan, Warburton. Subs not used: Edge, Pearson.

Booked: Hilliard.

Scorer: Clunan 12.

St Ives: Trebes, O’Malley, Jarrold, Moyes, McDevitt, McGowan, Seymour-Shove, Cunniff (Higgs 66), Kelly, Dawkin, Penfold (Dias 79). Sub not used: Coulson.

Referee: Mr M. Law (Stoney Stanton).

Attendance: 684.