Confident Anderson expects Fakenham Town to soon be firing on all cylinders

By Ed Colman

After a slow start to their Thurlow Nunn Premier Division campaign, Fakenham Town will soon be firing on all cylinders according to Clipbush Park chief Wayne Anderson.

The Ghosts enjoyed victory over Hadleigh United on the opening day of the season but suffered five consecutive defeats to leave them marooned at the wrong end of the division and out of the FA Cup.

However, after victories over Brantham Athletic and FC Clacton, plus respectable draws with Gorleston and Godmanchester Rovers, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for the Clipbush Park outfit.

Anderson’s side travel to Ipswich Wanderers this weekend and the former Dereham Reserves boss insists the best is still to come from his side.

“We have started to see our hard graft pay off recently,” he told the Lynn News.

“The performances were never a million miles off where they needed to be and I said when the results weren’t coming that if we kept plugging away we would eventually get our rewards and our hard work is paying off.

“It was a difficult start to the season for us, we had to throw a few youngsters in at the deep end and had more than our fair share of injury problems but everyone kept together and kept battling.

“The recent form has been pleasing, having lost just one of our last five we go to Ipswich Wanderers on a high, but we know it will be a tough game and we will have to be at our best to get something from it.

“The lads have been superb and I am sure if we can keep everyone together that we can continue to improve and push up the table as the lads continue to develop.”

Elsewhere in the Premier Division this weekend, Paul Hunt’s Swaffham side will be looking to bounce back from a 6-0 defeat at table topping Gorleston on Tuesday night.

Goals from Connor Ingram, Liam Brown, Ashley King, George Yusuff and a brace from Keegan Middleton secured the three points for the hosts at Emerald Park, but the result didn’t to a spirited Pedlars performance justice.

The Pedlars welcome Long Melford to Shoemakers Lane this weekend as they continue their search for their first win of the new season.

In the First Divison, Downham Town will be looking to build on a moral boosting 4-3 victory away at Team Bury on Tuesday night. A double from Connor Walker and goals Andy Willmott and Patrick Yates earned the Memorial Field side all three points for Pav Guziejko’s side ahead of their trip to AFC Sudbury Reserves this weekend.