County Cup joy for King’s Lynn Ladies

Lynn Ladies head coach Joe Simpson has paid tribute to his side after seeing them knock higher-league Norwich City out of the County Cup on Sunday.

Goals from Becky Russell and Tiff Forshaw saw the Linnets defeat the FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One outfit 2-1 at The Walks.

A delighted Simpson said: “I couldn’t be prouder of this group of players.

“I don’t think many people genuinely thought we were capable of getting a result, but we were always confident we could pull it off if we approached the game in the right manner.

“We’ve been in fantastic form of late which gave us belief that we could win. The atmosphere in the dressing room before the game was so positive that I just knew something special was going to happen.

“We have a real identity as a team this year and everyone knows their jobs with and without possession. I think this level of organisation is the difference this season because we always knew we had some technically gifted players.”

