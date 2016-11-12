CSKA and Bell King’s Lynn league draw keeps group wide open

LYNN & DISTRICT

SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

LEAGUE CUP

By Rob Bunting

The group stage of the League Cup got underway on Sunday.

Both Division One and Two sides are drawn alongside each other in four groups. The top two from each group will qualify for the League Cup quarter final with all other sides going into the Hardy Sheen Cup.

GROUP A

CSKA first team and Old White Bell met in ‘The Cage’ at Thomas Clarkson Academy and battled out a 3-3 draw, which keeps the group wide open. John Murphy, Kyran Stannard and James Dougal netted for Bell but the home side made sure of a point through Ryan Alexander twice and Max Mattless.

GROUP B

MacMillan top group B after an emphatic 9-1 win over Tydd St Mary. Rhys Nichols scored on his Tydd debut but a hat-trick from Adam Key killed the game off. MacMillan made sure of the result in some style through Ian Bootie, Elliot Peck, Matt Crawford, Adam Chapman and Jamie Leet.

CR Eastern sit second after a 4-1 away win over West Lynn.

Kane Ashwood scored for West Lynn but CR replied through a Curtis Morais brace and goals from Johnny Marlow and Neil Goodbourn.

GROUP C

March Saracens sit top after a 2-0 away win over Three Holes, thanks to Karl Summersgill and Adam Abbott.

Elm and England’s Hope shared four goals in a ‘Desmond Tutu’ result.

Paul Richardson notched both for Hope with Dan Short and Harley Kitching giving Elm an impressive point.

GROUP D

CSKA Young Boys won their second CSKA derby in as many weeks by seeing off CSKA Reserves 8-1, a result which sends them top of the group.

In a feisty game, Scott Wylie scored for Reserves but goals from Joe Reed 3, Tom Brazil, Callum Elsey, Tom Melton, Lewis Tegerdine and Craig Pack saw Young Boys emphatically win.

In an all-Division One battle, Heacham pulled off an impressive 2-1 win over Maltings.

Liam Somerton scored for Maltings but Heacham claimed the win through Patrick Barrett and Sam Peck.

DIVISION TWO

With three of the groups in the League Cup having five teams, some teams will be playing league games during the league cup weekend.

So this weekend Sutton St James hosted William Burt and played out one of the rarest results we encounter in the Sunday League – a 0-0 draw!