CSKA flying King’s Lynn Sunday League flag in county cup after Clenchwarton win

KING’S LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

NORFOLK SUNDAY SENIOR CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Three teams began the day dreaming of the Carrow Road showpiece, and it ended with one team flying the Lynn Sunday League flag.

England’s Hope, top of the Lynn league, faced DE FC, who are top of the Norwich league and it was DE FC who edged it 3-2, despite a late Hope rally. Michael Chow and Joe Whyborn scored for Hope and they peppered the DE FC goal towards the end but DE FC, featuring ex-Linnet Richard Skelly, held firm for a hard-fought win.

CSKA FC and Clenchwarton faced each other at The Cage in Wisbech and it is CSKA who remain our sole representatives in the County Cup this season.

Max Mattless, Joe Woods, Aaron McKenna and Dave Abbott ensured CSKA keep the Carrow Road dream alive with Daniel Thiel-Ford grabbing a consolation for Clenchwarton.

Credit to Clenchwarton for ensuring CSKA had to fight for every goal and a huge congratulations to CSKA for being the first Lynn side in the Senior Semi-Final for a number of years.

The draw for the semi-final will be broadcast live on Radio Norfolk tonight (Friday, January 20) at 6.30pm.

NORFOLK SUNDAY INTERMEDIATE CUP QUARTER-FINAL

Three Holes, our last side in the competition, made the long journey over to North Walsham Town and despite Dan Hempson’s goal, lost 10-1.

HARDY SHEEN CUP 1ST KO ROUND

With the League Cup Group Stage now over, it’s onto the two KO competitions, the League Cup and the Hardy Sheen Cup.

Maltings put the disappointment of not qualifying for the League Cup behind them and set their sights on winning the Hardy Sheen after this emphatic 11-2 home win over William Burt.

Adam Leadley scored twice for Burt but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition after 11 goals came from Liam Somerton 2, James Tricks 2, Ryan Scott 2, Jamie Burges 2, Kris Smith 2 and Steve Jenner.

DIVISION ONE

Old White Bell hosted Heacham, again at Memorial Field after the continuing Mole problems in Southery.

Old White Bell won the encounter 7-2 with Dan Murphy leading the way with a treble.

Rob Eves bagged two with single strikes for John Murphy and Danny Brooks. Josh Everett scored twice for Heacham.

DIVISION TWO

Shouldham firmly put Tydd St Mary to the sword with a resounding 11-0 win.

Louis “goal-machine” Garrett led the way with a 4-goal haul, ably assisted by Henry Davidson, Tom Gilbert and Jamie Langley who registered doubles.

Chris Cook scored the other.

CSKA Young Boys kept up their perfect league season to record win number 11, this time Sutton St.

James succumbing 5-1.

Kieran Hamilton bagged a three-piece with Tom Brazil and Joe Reed nabbing the others.

This result leaves Young Boys just eight points from the title, despite it only being January!