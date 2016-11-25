CSKA lead King’s Lynn League Cup shocks versus Heacham

Lynn Sunday League

Sponsored by Double G Clothing

By Rob Bunting

LEAGUE CUP

Sunday saw three upsets in the second round of Group Stage games.

Heacham have been in vastly improved form of late and fancied their chances when travelling away to CSKA Reserves but CSKA pulled off a fantastic 6-3 win over 10-man Heacham.

Danny Jezeph 2 and Tom Raisbury scored for Heacham but the giant-killing was confirmed through Connor Ratcliffe 2, Phil Franklin, Jake Miller, Scott Wylie and Shaun Dickerson.

CSKA Young Boys were not to be outdone by the Reserves and had a very impressive 2-1 away win over higher division Maltings, a result made more impressive in the fact that Maltings are the only team to have taken league points off England’s Hope this season!

Kieran Hamilton was the hero with a double for Young Boys. Maltings scored through Dion Cuthbert.

MacMillan, languishing at the bottom of Division One, hosted top half side CR Eastern but recorded an emphatic 7-0 win!!

What is more impressive is the clean sheet, given that CR Eastern are the division’s top scorers!

MacMillan scored through Wayne Morton 2, Ricky Papworth, Ian Bootie, Ivan Crisp, Adam Key and an OG.

England’s Hope brushed aside Sutton St. James in an 11-1 scoreline.

Sutton never gave up and got their reply through Joe Johnson but Hope won it through Sam Whyborn 5, Dean Jimson 3, Jack Dougal 2 and Justin Uddin.

DIVISION TWO

In an all-Lincs affair, the bragging rights have gone to Fleet UC after they narrowly defeated neighbours Tydd St. Mary 2-1.

This win lifted Fleet above Sutton and into seventh place.

Stuart Stephens and Jack Allen scored for Fleet with an OG getting Tydd on the scoresheet.

March Saracens were the big winners of the day when they travelled to second place Shouldham and came away impressive 7-1 victors.

The result sees them jump from fifth to third and occupy the promotion play-off spot.

Ash Taylor led the way with a hat-trick and Karl Anderson bagged twice. Jake Stocksbridge and Gareth Stacey scored the others.

Old White Bell recorded an emphatic 12-0 win over William Burt with Simon Harvey 3, Marcus Cumberbatch 2, John Murphy 2, Robbie Eves 2, Dan Murphy, James Dougal and Dan Coates scoring.