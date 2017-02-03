CSKA Res shock Southery Old White Bell in King’s Lynn League Cup

LYNN & DISTRICT SUNDAY FOOTBALL LEAGUE

SPONSORED BY DOUBLE G CLOTHING

LEAGUE CUP QUARTER FINALS

By Rob Bunting

Eight becomes four and the final is one step closer!

CSKA Reserves undoubtedly pulled off the result of the round with a fantastic 2-1 win over Old White Bell of Division One.

James Dougal scored for Bell but Phil Franklin had the scores tied up at 1-1.

With the game heading for extra time, Joe ‘Mr.CSKA’ Lee popped up with a memorable winner that the CSKA ranks will not forget for some time.

CSKA Young Boys were not far behind in the cupset stakes as they too dumped Division One opposition out, this time in the form of CR Eastern, 2-0.

Despite both sides finishing with 10, goals from Joe Reed and Jack Rawson saw them through with an impressive defensive display to boot.

England’s Hope remain on course for a potential treble after seeing off Clenchwarton Victory 3-1.

Ben Fenn 2 and Paul Richardson saw Hope through with the all-important goals.

Rivals to the end, Elm and MacMillan faced off in their first of two quarter finals, and Elm bagged a resounding 1-5 away win.

Ryan Brazil led the way with a double, supported by Sam Moses, Kensey Carter and Ricky Melton.

Adam Key scored the consolation for MacMillan.

HARDY SHEEN 1ST ROUND

In a delayed fixture, Three Holes hosted Fleet and emerged 3-1 victors. Their reward is a quarter-final date with CSKA 1st FC.

Danny Hood scored for Fleet but it wasn’t enough as match-winner Dan Hempson bagged an important hat trick.

HARDY SHEEN

QUARTER-FINAL

Shouldham progressed to the semi-final with a 3-1 win over Tydd St. Mary.

Kristen King gave Tydd a fighting chance but Shouldham’s firepower saw them through as goals from Dan Edwards, Danny Child and Jamie Langley ensured progress.

March Saracens made the long trip to Heacham and came home with their tails between their legs after an 8-0 defeat.

Josh Everett ensured the semi-final place with a four-goal haul. Barry Chilvers, Tom Hawkins, Jordan Penty and Laurie Hibberd bagged the others.

DIVISION ONE

CSKA further cemented second place in the league with a 4-1 home win over Maltings. CSKA sit four points behind England’s Hope but with two games in hand.

Goals, Maltings: Kieran Nurse; CSKA: doubles for Max Mattless and Arron McKenna.

Division One fixture, Sunday: Maltings v Heacham.