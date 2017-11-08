CSKA Res unbeaten after Clenchwarton King’s Lynn Sunday thriller

Have your say

LYNN AND DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Division Two

CSKA Reserves remain unbeaten after a hard fought 3-3 score against Clenchwarton Victory.

On target for CSKA Reserves were Ryan Barnes, Jake Ogden and Phil Franklin.

Daniel Griffiths and a brace from Connor Parnell replied for Clenchwarton.

West Lynn moved up to fourth in the table following a fourth consecutive win at basement side Tydd St Mary.

Joe Addly, Travis Mortimer and Stewart Scott all found the back of the net for West Lynn who are now genuine title contenders.

Division One

CSKA Emneth and CSKA Young Boys clashed in a derby at the Clarkson Academy.

A valiant effort from the Young Boys was not enough as CSKA recorded a 4-1 success to move them on equal points with Chilvers at the top of the table.

Goals came from Toby Allen, Max Mattless, Arron McKenna and Scott Wylie, with Aiden Rouse replying.

Cambridgeshire Challenge Cup

Woodman’s Cottage are the sole survivors in the competition after March Saracens lost 7-1 to Guyhirn where Ash Taylor was on target.

Cherrington Cup

England’s Hope booked their place in the last four with a fine performance against a strong Sutton Bridge team.

Goals from Paul Richardson, Cory Collins, Ben Jimson and Damon Gunns were enough to book a semi-final spot with Robert Hook replying.

Queen Elizabeth Cup

Gaywood Athletic entertained Shouldham in a dress rehearsal for the county cup fixture between the two sides.

For 30 minutes, end-to-end football saw Shouldham go 2-0 in front through John and Daniel Murphy before Kristian Rigg and Bradley Key levelled for Gaywood.

Gaywood went ahead through Curtis Morais before Shouldham equalised through Alexander Oughton.

The game could have gone either way, but it was Morais who struck an 88th minute winner for Gaywood.

Southery ASA travelled to Long Sutton Sunday and cruised to a 5-2 away win, with a brace from Matty Weeds, and further goals from Jack Gould, Simon Bird and Matty Willis.

Long Sutton Sunday replied with goals from Brandon England and Adam Jackson, but it was Southery ASA who progressed to the last eight of the competition.

Ingoldisthorpe welcomed Gorefield, but were unable to find a way past the visiting Gorefield defence.

In return, Gorefield managed to score three through Jamie Leet and a brace from James McManus.

Norfolk Junior Cup

AFC Lynn 5 Gorleston Res 1

AFC Lynn knocked the pre-tournament favourites out of the competition with a five-star performance.

Goalscorers were: Danny Jezeph (2), Andrew Wood, Jon Marlow and Ben Oliver.

Man-of-the-match: Jamie Burgess.