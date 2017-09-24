Cup cruise as Chilvers bag spot in next round

LYNN & DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Chilvers cruised through in the first round of the Senior County Cup with goals from Jamie Burgess (2), Joseph Jackson, Ben Oliver and Jordan Jenner in a 5-1 victory at Norwich CEYMS.

In the first round of the Sunday Junior Cup, CSKA Emneth Reserves defeated Cellar House 6-1 at the Thomas Clarkson Academy.

Goals came from Toby Killingsworth (2), Shaun Dickerson (2), Phil Franklin and Brad Kennedy while Jack Clarke was man-of-the-match.

West Lynn defeated a strong Watton side.

Despite leading through Joe Addly and Ash Smith efforts, Watton levelled, but a second goal from Addly sealed a 3-2 success.

Craig Brown scored a treble on his Ingoldisthorpe debut but they lost 5-3 against East Tuddenham after extra-time.

In Division One, England’s Hope went down 5-3 at Sutton Bridge United.

Goals from Sutton’s Kurt Scott (2), Robert Hook, Jamie Griffin and Ben English were enough for the three points.

In reply, England’s Hope scorers were Michael Chow, Damon Gunns and Anthony Melton.

In Division Two, the top-of-the-table clash between Southery ASA and Gaywood Athletic saw Southery triumph 3-1.

Goals from Matty Weeds, Dom Howell and Tom Peel were enough for the points with Barry Chilvers replying for Gaywood.

Sutton St James lost their 100 per cent start at home to Shouldham.

Despite scoring through Ed Pentney and Adam Groves, Shouldham took the honours with braces from Oughton and Ford in a 4-2 win.

Clenchwarton Victory and Gorefield picked up their first points of the campaign after a 2-2 draw.

Lawrence Thetford and Ben Whitby were on target for Clenchwarton with Lyndon Woods and Scott McManus replying.

March Saracens thrashed Tydd St Mary 8-1 with efforts from Max Driver (3), Jordan Tombling (2), James Hazel, Ash Taylor and Jake Stockbridge,

Rhys Nichols scored for Tydd.