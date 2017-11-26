Cup of joy for five-star Dersingham Rovers

MID NORFOLK

YOUTH LEAGUE

Under 16 Cup

Dersingham 5

Denver 0

This cup game was played in a very good spirit between two competitive sides and credit goes to Denver for never giving up to the end.

The home side started well with a well-taken goal by Will Woodhouse but the home side struggled to settle into their normal game and despite a second from the same player the match remained in the balance.

The second half was a much more one-sided affair with the home side taking control of the game.

Woodhouse completed a fine hat-trick with other goals coming from Jack Hazel and Joseph Kelly as Rovers progressed through to the next stage.

Men-of-the-match for Rovers were Woodhouse with his treble and winger Benji Richardson.

Under 12

Downham Town 11

Woottons Dragons 2

Downham quickly went into a 2-0 lead thanks to cracking strikes from Harrison Brant.

Vesko Boyanov made it 3-0 from the penalty spot before Brant completed his hat-trick.

Sam Lloyd netted and, although the Dragons pulled one back, Ben Terry and Sam McDonnell made it 7-1 at half-time.

Owen Stacey struck early in the second half from outside the box, and David MacQueen converted from close-range.

The Dragons scored a second and Downham were grateful to a fine save from goalkeeper Elliot Phillips which prevented a third.

Terry, with his second of the match, and Jevan Cook completed the scoring.

Joshua Grobbelaar, the only Downham outfield player not to score, nevertheless put in an assured display at left back.

League Cup

Under 14

Downham Town 0

Clenchwarton Navy 5

Clenchwarton Navy booked their place into the quarter-finals with a convincing victory against a well-organised Downham Town outfit.

Tyreece Hutches 2, Bobby Brame, Max Andrews and Charlie Cullen were all on target.