Cup winners Clenchwarton looking for new players

A cup-winning youth football team from Clenchwarton is on the look-out for new players ahead of the new season.

Clenchwarton Under-11 Navy, who won the Mid Norfolk Youth League Cup last season, are stepping up an age group to play as an under-13 outfit for the forthcoming league campaign, which starts in September.

On Sunday, the team continued its success on the pitch by being crowned champions at the Heacham tournament, where they saw off the challenge of seven other sides.

New players are required in most positions, particulalry a centre-back, while all interested youngsters must be in current school Year 6 0r 7.

Any players interested in joining the successful set-up or finding out more information should contact manager Steve Bargewell on 07388 899330.

Pictured on the right are Under-11 Mid Norfolk Youth League Cup winners Clenchwarton Navy.

At the far back is manager Steve Bargewell. In the middle row, from left, are: Cole Hagland, Edward Melton, Harvey Auty, Alfie Bargewell, Harvey Counsell, Jacob Chalke, Lewis Robinson and Jayden Rose.

At the front, from left, are: Finley Parkin, Thomas Nicholls and George Tipple.