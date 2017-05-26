Cup winners King’s Lynn Town rebuilding

Proud Linnets manager Ian Culverhouse is relishing his summer rebuilding project at The Walks.

No sooner had Culverhouse watched his side lift the Norfolk Senior Cup at Carrow Road on Monday night - completing a cup treble for the club this season - Lynn’s boss immediately turned his attentions to next season.

After watching his side defeat Fakenham 2-0, Culverhouse said: “The season has gone on for ever this year and we’ve probably only got about six weeks and then we’re back into it again.

“But the hard work starts now. I’m looking forward to next year and trying to develop a squad that will challenge, that’s the main thing.”

In a week that saw utility player Jacek Zielonka and Jordan Yong part company with the club, hot on the heels of his latest cup success, Culverhouse spoke about the club’s possible transfer targets.

“We’ve got a few irons in the fire but at this time of the year players don’t like to commit too early,” said Culverhouse.

“So you’ve got to play the game but we’re close on a couple that we just need to dot the Is and cross the Ts, so it’s getting there.”

After a difficult first two months in charge, Culverhouse was delighted to see his charges end the campaign with some silverware.

“I’m pleased for the players, it’s been a hell of a long season and they’ve got a reward at the end of it,” admitted the Linnets chief.

“It’s been an inconsistent and a hard season for the players. We had a training session Thursday and still had some rust in us and you could see that in our play.

“The final ball sometimes was poor and a simple pass here and there was sloppy and loose.

“Fair play to Fakenham, they really came at us and I’d like to wish them all the best for next season because I thought they were tremendous, really gave it a go right to the end and it was a proper football match.

“There were times when we controlled it but there were times when they really pushed us back so well done to them.”

Linnets midfielder Michael Clunan, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot, said: “It was a tough night but we’re glad to finish the season off with some silverware.

“It was a difficult time and credit to the lads, they’ve shown a bit of discipline.”

Temporary Fakenham boss Neil Jarvis, who was replaced in the hot seat by Robbie Harris on Tuesday, was pleased with the spirit shown by the Ghosts.

Jarvis said: “You can never question their spirit, their camaraderie and their attitude, they dig in and they were fantastic.

“I thought they put a hell of a shift in against a better level team who play two levels above us.

“But we stuck to our task quite well, had a game-plan, stuck to it for long periods, I’m just disappointed with the two goals.

“Whether there was contact for the penalty, I’m not sure, but the referee gave it from between the D and the halfway line so can he be 100 per cent sure? I don’t think so.”