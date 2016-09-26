Danny takes jump to King’s Lynn FC in his stride

Danny Emmington has admitted he still has “got a lot to learn” as King’s Lynn Town prepare to host high-flying Chippenham Town at The Walks tomorrow.

The 21-year-old joined the Linnets from Wisbech St Mary earlier this month and was thrown in at the deep end on his debut – the 2-1 victory at Chesham.

But just three games into his Linnets career, the defender has taken the jump up from Step Six football in his stride to become an important part of Lynn’s back line.

Despite winning many plaudits for his early performances in a Blue and Gold shirt, Emmington is refusing to get carried away and has his sights set on further improvement.

Emmington said: “I’ve still got a lot to learn as a footballer, but you can only do that by pushing yourself and making the step up.

“As a player you are only going to learn by playing alongside people who are better than you and against players who are better than you.

“Every footballer’s dream is to go as far they can in the game but I’m still getting my bearings and taking it step by step.

“I’ve already found that you don’t get as much time on the ball at this level, but the biggest change I’ve had to make is adjusting both physically and mentally.

“It’s about keeping switched on and not having that lack of concentration that can cost the team but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Emmington, who spent his youth with Wisbech St Mary and Norwich City Academy as well as enjoying spells with Wisbech and March Town United, is relishing every minute of his new challenge.

He first rose to prominence, as a midfielder, for Wisbech Town’s under-18 and reserve teams before being handed a first start for the Fenmen in a Cambs Invitation Cup game against Littleport Town.

“Before I made the move I did speak to Robbie (Harris) at Wisbech St Mary and he did tell me about how intense it was,” said Emmington.

“But I didn’t want to get a few years down the line, look back and regret not taking this opportunity.

“I’d been at Wisbech St Mary for four years and they were like a big family but now I’m part of a new family at Lynn.

“The rest of the lads here have been fantastic since I signed, they’ve helped me settle in really well.”

Last Saturday’s game against Harlow – Lynn’s first clean sheet of the season – was Emmington’s first proper taste of FA Cup football and the youngster admitted that the tie left him wanting more.

“As a 16-year-old I’d been on the bench for Wisbech in the FA Cup, but I’d never actually played in it,” said Emmington.

“It was fantastic playing my first game at The Walks in front of almost 700 people.

“I was explaining to my partner after the game about how you can hear the crowd getting behind you and how they give you the urge to drive forward.

“I thought we showed great work ethic and character to win the game. It was fantastic to play in and get through the most prestigious competition in football.

“It was massive for the club and great for morale. If we can get a result against Alfreton in the next round then we are only one match away from playing against a pro club.”

Tomorrow’s visitors, who are third in the table, have made an excellent start to the new Southern League season.

The Bluebirds are currently unbeaten on their travels and last Saturday knocked National South outfit Poole Town out of the FA Cup.