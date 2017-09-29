Defender Ryan Fryatt reaches King’s Lynn Town milestone

King’s Lynn Town defender Ryan Fryatt has spoken of his delight after making his 250th appearance for the club against Biggleswade on Tuesday night.

Fryatt, 23, is now the second highest appearing player, behind goalkeeper Alex Street, since the club was reformed.

The defender told the club’s website: “As a local lad there’s no better feeling than playing for your home town.

“To make 250 appearances is an honour and I’m thankful to the people at the football club for sticking by me.

“I’ve had plenty of highs and lows during my career. Everybody talks about the Tuesday night when we won the league against Sheffield.

“The atmosphere and celebrations that night will stick in my memory forever.

“Another highlight of mine was just last season was scoring against Fakenham in the Norfolk Senior Cup Final at Carrow Road.

“It’s always nice to score but scoring in a cup final that contributed to a win was a great feeling.”

Tomorrow, the Linnets are in BigFreeBet.com Cup action with a trip to Kempston Rovers.