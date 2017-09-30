Defending champions CSKA Emneth secure big victory

LYNN AND DISTRICT

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Sponsors Double G Clothing

Division One CSKA Emneth won the big game of the day in Division One of the Lynn Sunday League with a 5-1 home win against fellow title contenders England’s Hope, writes Will Jones.

Joe Woods claimed a brace with Max Mattless, Scott Whilie and Dean Miller also on target.

England’s Hope responded with a goal from Ben Norman.

Chilvers battered CSKA Young Boys 8-2 to become the only unbeaten team in the league.

Braces from Joyce Rawlings and James Tricks led the way with Kris Smith, Neil Goodbourn, Jamie Burgess and Lake also finding the back of the net.

Young Boys’ scorers were Luke Plumb and Adan Lewis.

Southery ASA, who have an 100 per cent record, have opened up a clear lead at the top of Division Two following a 6-1 victory at Ingoldisthorpe.

Doubles from Tom Peel and Jamie Plummer and one each for Jon Sykes and Matty Weeds completed the scoring.

Ingoldisthorpe replied through David Cordy.

CSKA Reserves gifted Shouldham a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, but a hat-trick from Jake Miller rescued a vital point in their title quest.

Dan Murphy, Joseph Malby and an own goal replied for Shouldham.

Long Sutton and Sutton St James shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Chris Ward scored both goals for Long Sutton while Edwin Pentney did the same for for Sutton St James.

Gorefield and West Lynn shared the points with Dale Parnell and James McManus on target for their respective teams.

Despite missing top scorer Curtis Morais, Gaywood Athletic defeated Tydd St Mary 6-0 where Kristian Rigg (3), Ryan Juby, Daniel Kerry and Ashley Prosper were all on target.

Tydd scorers were Jamie Sands and Daniel Arrnsby.

Goals from Adam Mason and Kyle Williamson saw Clenchwarton triumph 2-0 at March Saracens.