Defty nets against former club as Swaffham Town beat King’s Lynn Reserves

Swaffham Town 2 King’s Lynn Res 1

Jack Defty netted against his former club as Swaffham Town progressed in the League Challenge cup on Tuesday night after King’s Lynn Reserves had led for 78 minutes.

Lewis Curson opened the scoring for the visitors after five minutes after a good cross from Alex Clunan.

Curson could have had another but his effort hit the crossbar. Luke Pearson denied Swaffham with a couple of chances while the Lynn back four of Fountain, McLeish, Shipp and Ward had a very good first half.

Lynn were awarded a penalty on 70 minutes when Lennon was brought down by the Swaffham keeper but the spot-kick was saved. Alex Clunan then went close.

Away stopper Luke Pearson excelled but was unable to prevent Southern League title-winner Defty from equalising. Lynn lost Luke Pearson with injury and brother Ryan Pearson, who performed well in midfield, took over between the sticks.

Nick Castellan bagged the Pedlars’ winner on 88 minutes from close range. At the other end Kieren Shipp’s header was saved.