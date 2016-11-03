Denver 10 players go second with Marshland Saints victory

Novus North West

Norfolk League

Division Two

Marshland Saints 0

Denver 1

Denver leapfrogged Marshland into second place despite having to play with ten men for over half an hour.

The visitors got off to a dream start when Matty Willis celebrated the birth of his first baby three days earlier by latching on to a fine through ball from Callum Cottey and firing home with just one minute on the clock.

Denver failed to convert two very good opportunities to increase the lead and the momentum looked to have swung in Marshland’s favour when centre back Ethan Hill was given a straight red card 15 minutes after the break.

But, despite being a man short and then losing Cottey with an ankle injury, Denver defended superbly to record their third successive victory.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Jamie Plummer.

Table

Team P W D L Pt

Snettisham 8 7 0 1 21

Denver 7 5 0 2 15

Marshland S 7 5 0 2 15

Docking 7 4 2 1 14

Ingoldisthorpe R 10 4 2 4 14

South Creake 7 3 3 1 12

Gayton U A 8 3 3 2 12

Heacham A 6 3 2 1 11

Woottons Res 9 2 2 5 8

Watlington S 6 1 2 3 5

Pentney 5 1 2 2 5

Hunstanton Res 8 1 2 5 5

Birchwood Res 9 1 2 6 5

Hungate Rvrs 7 1 0 6 3

Division One

AFC Lynn 8 7 1 0 22

Birchwood 9 7 1 1 22

Bishops Lynn 8 6 0 2 18

Redgate Rgs R 7 6 0 1 18

Terrington 7 5 1 1 16

Ingoldisthorpe 8 4 1 3 13

Clenchwarton 9 3 2 4 11

Heacham Res 9 3 0 6 9

River Lane Rgs 9 2 1 6 7

Thornham 8 2 0 6 6

Castle Rising 8 2 0 6 6

West Lynn 5 1 1 3 4

Hunstanton 7 1 1 5 4

The Woottons 8 1 1 6 4