Denver bounce back after two defeats by beating Gayton A

Novus North West

Norfolk League

Division Two

Denver 6 Gayton A 2

After two consecutive defeats, Denver returned to winning ways in emphatic style as they completed a league double over Gayton A.

The home side led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a brace from Matthew Wolfe who then completed his hat-trick three minutes after the break to take his season’s tally into double figures.

Centre-back Darren Thorpe added a fourth before Andrew Carter came off the bench to notch two more and lift his campaign total to nine.

The result means Denver close two points on title rivals Snettisham and South Creake who played out a 2-2 draw.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Matthew Wolfe.

Terrington stay top of Division One with a 5-0 triumph over visitors River Lane Rangers.

Scorers were Karl Brown, Connor Jackson, Matthew Prudence, 2 and Kodie Turvey.