Denver concede three own goals at South Creake

Novus North West

Norfolk League

Division Two

South Creake 3 Denver 2

Denver suffered their second successive league defeat after a crazy final 15 minutes in which they conceded three own goals.

The visitors were the better side in a goalless first half and were rewarded for their dominance after the break when they eased into a 2-0 lead through fine finishes from Danny Clarke and Marcus Cumberbatch.

Denver looked certain to exact revenge on a side who last season pipped them to the Division 3 title and to whom they lost in the league cup final.

But they came away with nothing after a bizarre finale in which Jamie Plummer, Calum Clark and captain Ciaran Pennock-Halpin all saw cruel deflections end up in their own net.

PKS Construction/ Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Several players had genuine claims after an excellent team effort but Cumberbatch edged it with a masterful midfield performance.

