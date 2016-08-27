Denver debutant Ollie nets five at Novus North West Norfolk League Hungate Rovers

Novus North West Norfolk League

Division 2

Hungate Rovers 1 Denver 8

Ollie Shirley came off the bench to score five times on his debut as Denver kicked off their league campaign with a resounding victory.

Goals from Danny Brooks and Aidan Hood set the visitors on the way before Shirley claimed the third with practically his first touch on the stroke of half-time.

The former Greyfriars striker notched another four after the break before last season’s top scorer Matthew Wolfe netted Denver’s eighth.

James Stewart’s late strike was scant consolation for Hungate.

PKS Construction/ Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Ollie Shirley.