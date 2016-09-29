Denver end Snettisham NW Norfolk League run

Novus North West Norfolk League

Division 2

Snettisham 2 Denver 5

Snettisham’s impressive start to the season - maximum points from five games in which they scored 32 goals - was brought to an end in emphatic style by a superb team performance from a Denver side who dominated the league leaders for 80 minutes of the match.

The visitors took a 2-0 lead into the break thanks to goals from debutant Marcus Cumberbatch who first capitalised on a goalkeeping error to score from close range and then got on the end of a fine cross from Matty Willis.

Cumberbatch completed his hat-trick nine minutes into the second half with a cool finish after being put clear by half-time substitute Danny Clarke who was also making his Denver league debut.

Willis stretched the lead to 4-0 with a 22-yard free-kick and notched his second when he rifled home a Cumberbatch cross.

Two goals in the final ten minutes were scant consolation for the home side as the visitors celebrated what was by far their best result of the season to date.

Cumberbatch was named Morris Armitage/PKS Construction MoM although every Denver player had strong claims to the award.