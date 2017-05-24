Denver FC celebrate back-to-back promotions

Denver FC celebrated another successful season at a trophy presentation day in Downham on Saturday.

Having finished second in NWN League Division 3 last year, the club repeated the feat in Division 2, won the League Cup and reached the final of the Charlie Day Cup.

Individual awards went to Players’ Player of the Season Darren Thorpe, Manager’s Player of the Season Jamie Plummer, Most Improved Player Aidan Hood, Top Goalscorer Matthew Wolfe and Ever Present Player Ben Young.

Special presentations were made to Ethan Hill, the club’s immensely popular American centre-back who has hung up his boots; James Emmerson, who at various times over the last 14 years has been player, manager and treasurer at Denver; and Larry Halpin, who has retired from the manager’s role after a decade in charge.

Halpin, who will be succeeded by Darren Thorpe and Michael Hood, marked the occasion with gifts to Ian Stuart, who has sponsored the club trophies for the last three seasons, and Ciaran Pennock-Halpin who has been his team captain for over five years.

“I am very proud of what the lads have achieved during my time, especially over the last two seasons,” said the departing manager. “I wish them all the very best for what will be the club’s first ever involvement in Division One.”