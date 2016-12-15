Denver goals a tribute to nan Joyce

Novus North West Norfolk League Division Two

Birchwood Res 3 Denver 7

Matty Willis scored twice to take his season’s tally to ten as Denver recorded their eighth successive win and dedicated his goals to his great nan Joyce Barrett, “a big football and Norwich City fan,” who died earlier in the week.

Danny Clarke put the visitors ahead after eight minutes but Birchwood equalised from the penalty spot before an Andrew Carter header and a superb Willis free-kick gave Denver a 3-1 half-time lead.

Aidan Hood made it 4-1 just after the break but two goals in two minutes got the home side back into the match and Denver’s long winning streak looked in danger of ending unexpectedly.

But Willis eased the Denver nerves with his second of the match on 83 minutes before an own-goal and Marcus Cumberbatch’s tenth in five appearances completed the scoring.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Calum Clark.