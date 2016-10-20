Denver knock out Marshland from North West Norfolk League Cup

Novus North West Norfolk League

Division Two League Cup

Marshland Saints 2 Denver 3 (AET)

Denver twice came from behind before claiming an extra-time victory at high-flying Marshland.

The home side took the lead after 20 minutes when the Denver defence failed to deal with a free-kick after it rebounded from the woodwork.

Last season’s top goalscorer Matthew Wolfe put the visitors back on level terms six minutes after the break but Marshland were soon in front again courtesy of a breakaway goal following a Denver corner.

Substitute Oliver Shirley made it 2-2 when he turned in an Aidan Hood cross five minutes from the end of normal time and Hood himself clinched the win with his third goal of the season late in the second period of extra-time.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Ciaran Pennock-Halpin.