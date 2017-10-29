Denver let two-goal lead slip

North West

Norfolk League

Division One

Denver 2 Thornham 2

The blustery conditions didn’t make Saturday’s game one to remember as both teams struggled to cope with the conditions.

Denver, although not at their best, went into a 2-0 lead – firstly through Dion Evans after fantastic and unselfish work from Jesse Tierney, who laid it on a plate for the former to score.

Tierney then made it 2-0 from a Gary Green corner, reacting quickest to slot home.

Denver controlled the game and looked comfortable until one of Thornham’s only attacks made it 2-1 and, with only a few minutes left, scored an equaliser.

Darren Thorpe scored what looked a perfectly legitimate header in injury time but it was ruled out for offside.

PKS/ Morris Armitage MoM: Jesse Tierney.

Mid Norfolk Youth League

Under 12

Downham Town 3 West Winch 1

Both teams served up an entertaining game despite the blustery conditions, courtesy of Storm Brian.

Downham had the better of the first half and were unlucky not to score when Sam Mcdonnell broke through to hit the inside of the post.

Downham did then take the lead, Owen Stacey finishing well after Jevan Cook had knocked down Harrison Brant’s corner.

West Winch were always dangerous on the break and Cook had to perform heroics at the other end, twice clearing off the line to keep the score 1-0 at half-time.

In the second half, Downham pressed forward but were thwarted by an outstanding display from the West Winch goalkeeper. Eventually, the second goal came, when Sam Lloyd nodded home Harry Edwards’ cross.

West Winch did not give up, but they found Downham goalkeeper Elliot Phillips also in top form.

Phillips, though, could do nothing about the thunderous free-kick which pulled the score back to 2-1.

Any possibility of a West Winch equaliser was quashed by Brant, as he latched onto a fine through ball from Edwards to seal the points.