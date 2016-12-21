Denver make it nine in a row after Watlington league double

Novus North West Norfolk League

Division Two

Watlington S & SC 2 Denver 3

Denver go into the Christmas break on a run of nine successive wins after completing a league double against their local rivals.

The visitors took the lead on the half-hour when a Matty Willis corner was helped into his own net by Watlington keeper James Harper who earlier had made two superb saves to keep his side on level terms.

Denver went 2-0 up three minutes later when Andrew Carter was fouled in the box and Marcus Cumberbatch converted the penalty to take his season’s tally to 11 in six appearances.

But Watlington reduced the deficit just before half-time with the second penalty of the game.

Denver restored their two-goal advantage on the hour when Willis finished coolly to notch his 12th of the season and, despite conceding a sloppy second five minutes later, maintained control to further extend the best run of victories in the club’s history.

Morris Armitage/ PKS Construction Denver MoM went to Robbie Jackson whose tireless performance at right back just edged out a number of other potential candidates.