Denver move up to third spot with Woottons Res victory

Norfolk League

Division Two

Denver 6 Woottons Res 2

Denver moved up to third with a convincing victory thanks largely to a hat-trick from PKS Construction/Morris Armitage MoM Andrew Carter.

Danny Brooks and Aidan Hood eased the home side to a 2-0 lead after just 18 minutes but the visitors scored twice against the run of play before Carter’s first put Denver back in front on the stroke of half-time.

Matty Willis restored Denver’s two-goal advantage nine minutes after the break and Carter put the finishing touches to a dominant second half display as he became the third Denver player to complete a hat-trick in six league games.

Mid Norfolk Youth League U15

Dersingham Rovers 8 Hungate 1

Played in front of a large crowd, the Rovers were comfortable winners due to playing some of their best passing football ever.

The home side started well with long periods of procession and it was not long before they took the lead through Jack Hazel with a well made goal. Rovers kept pressing forward and went in at half time 3-0 with another goal from Jack and Ben Welch.

The second half was controlled by Dersingham who stroked the ball round at ease and scored 5 more goals at regular intervals. All goals were team efforts with Eliza McDonald having a hand in most.

Second half goals came from Will Woodhouse (3), Ben Welch band an OG.

This was an superb all round team performance with great efforts by stand in keeper Ollie Southgate, Cam Smeaton, and the midfield duo of Jack McGee and Brandon Tuttle.

Thanks to referee Shaun Felgate who controlled the game well.

