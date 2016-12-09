Denver net seventh win in row against Docking

Novus North West Norfolk League

Denver 3 Docking 1

Denver increased their winning run to seven matches and avenged an early-season defeat with a hard-fought victory against a strong squad.

The home side led 1-0 at half-time when, immediately after the visitors had hit the post, Danny Clarke fired home his second goal of the season after fellow midfielder Ciaran Pennock-Halpin fed him.

Ross Woodhouse equalised eight minutes after the break but Andrew Carter restored Denver’s lead with an excellent finish in the 75th minute.

Denver defended superbly against a determined Docking side before Danny Brooks sealed the win with his eighth goal of the season from the penalty spot after Matthew Wolfe had been pulled down.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: All 12 players involved in the action.

A special mention for 13th man Liam Oliver who, for the third time this season, made the round-trip from Peterborough to run the line for 90 minutes without getting on the pitch.