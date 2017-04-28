Denver secure second spot with Pentney win

Novus North West Norfolk League

Division Two

Pentney 1 Denver 6

Having finished second in Division Three last season, Denver secured the runners-up spot in Division Two with a resounding victory at Pentney in which Matthew Wolfe scored four times to edge ahead in the race to be the club’s top marksman of this campaign.

Wolfe, who topped last season’s list with 21, took his tally to 17 with two in each half to move ahead of Matty Willis (16 goals) and Marcus Cumberbatch (14).

Andrew Carter scored the fourth at Pentney to take his total to 15 but will miss the last two games of the season through personal commitments, while Danny Brooks is still in touch on 13.

Central defender Darren Thorpe took his tally to eight as Denver warmed up for their second cup final of the season.

They face league champions Snettisham in the Charlie Day finale at Heacham tomorrow.

PKS Construction/ Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Matthew Wolfe.