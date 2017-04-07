Denver warm up for cup final in style

Novus North West

Norfolk League

Division Two

Ingoldisthorpe Res 1 Denver 6

In a preview of the League Cup final on April 18, Denver recorded the most convincing of this season’s three victories against Ingoldisthorpe.

Marcus Cumberbatch scored his 13th of the campaign after ten minutes and the away side went into half-time 3-0 up following a brace from in-form Aidan Hood.

Matty Willis claimed his 15th of the season on 55 minutes and Matthew Wolfe moved to 11 five minutes later before Callum Cottey completed the rout after the home side had grabbed a consolation goal.

Cottey became the 15th Denver player to find the net as the team took their season’s tally to 96, one ahead of last year’s total after three fewer games.

And, as the side chase the 100 target, the individual goalscoring accolade is still very much in the balance as Danny Brooks and Andrew Carter (both on 12) vie with Willis, Cumberbatch and Wolfe for the coveted end-of-season award.

PKS Construction/Morris Armitage Denver MoM: Ciaran Pennock-Halpin.

Snettisham 2 Docking 0

The first half of this top-of-the-table clash, was very tight due mainly to the gusty conditions. However, the second half was more favourable to Snettisham.

The first half saw Docking goalkeeper Tom Collison make three superb saves, but in the second half an amazing long throw in from Kieran O’Grady saw a fine header from Joe Green beat the goalkeeper.

A well-hit free-kick, from Snettisham’ s Jason Kerr then hit the crossbar before a superb header from Kenny Rushden doubled Snettisham’s advantage.

Brian Williams hit the crossbar with an overhead kick that Barcelona would have been proud of.

In a game of individual performances that made the difference, the evergreen Carl Meek was outstanding for Docking, while Snettisham’s Anton Ely and the ever-reliable Jason Kerr received their respective man-of-the-match acclimation.