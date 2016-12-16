Dersingham Rovers beat West Winch on penalties

Mid Norfolk Youth League

West Winch 4 Dersingham Rovers 4 (Rovers won 3-2 on penalties)

This was a typical U15 cup tie with both teams determined to attack which produced a very entertaining end to end game.

Rovers started well and scored a very early goal but failed to settle down and soon found themselves back on level terms. This was an indication as to how the game would develop with the away side taking the lead three times only for Winch to come back and equalise. The game finished level at 3-3 at full time which took the match into extra-time.

Winch took the initiative by scoring in the first period of extra time to lead for the first time in the game only for Rovers to come back and level the game, forcing a penalty shoot out.

Rovers held their nerve and, with a combination of well taken penalties and excellent goalkeeping, went through 3-2.

Dersingham scorers were Will Woodhouse (2), Ben Welch and Jack McGee.

This was a very physical but fair game of football which was well handled by the home ref.

Rovers man of the match was Jack McGee, another superb performance in all aspects of his game.