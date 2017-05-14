Downham Blues win all 20 league matches after Dersingham success

UNDER 12

Dersingham Rovers 0 Downham Town Blues 3

This victory away to Dersingham meant that Downham Town Blues won all 20 of their league games this season.

A remarkable achievement, particularly as all but one of their players is young enough to play in the under-11 age group.

This was a tight match, although Downham always had the edge. When Dersingham broke through, they couldn’t beat Downham’s goalkeeper, Elliot Phillips, who had an outstanding game.

Downham’s first goal came when Sam McDonnell calmly struck into an empty net from 25 yards out. The lead was doubled when Ben Terry finished off a great move involving Owen Stacey and Harrison Brant.

Sam Lloyd scored the only goal of the second half, shooting on the turn following fine wing-play by Ethan Gould.

At the end of this successful season, the boys would like to thank their coaches, Andy Terry, Jason Cook and Sid Stacey, for the time, enthusiasm and hard work that they put into running the team.